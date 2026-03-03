Shimla: BJP flags ₹110-cr irregularities in audit report, demands probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the financial irregularities revealed in the Audit Report (2023–24) of the Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board. Jamwal asserted that farmers’ interests cannot be compromised and public money cannot be treated casually. (HT Photo for representation)

The BJP has demanded a thorough and independent investigation by a competent agency and immediate registration of criminal proceedings against those found responsible. BJP chief spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal in a statement issued on Monday stated that the findings expose deep-rooted financial mismanagement under the Congress government.

According to the audit observations, advances amounting to over ₹110 crore remain unadjusted and unaccounted for. Additionally, a discrepancy of approximately ₹49 crore has been flagged in deposit works. “These are not minor accounting lapses but serious governance failures involving public funds,” Jamwal said.

Jamwal said that the Congress government had promised “Vyavastha Parivartan,” but what Himachal is witnessing instead is systemic breakdown. “When public money meant for farmers and mandi committees cannot be properly accounted for, it reflects either gross incompetence or deliberate concealment,” he remarked.

Jamwal asserted that farmers’ interests cannot be compromised and public money cannot be treated casually. He stated that if the government fails to take prompt corrective action, the BJP will raise the matter both inside and outside the Assembly and mobilise public opinion across the state.