Shimla: Cops stage protest outside Jai Ram Thakur’s residence to press for their demands

Annoyed with the state government for not heeding to their demands, cops staged a protest at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's official residence in Shimla taking up the higher-ups by surprise
The cops demanded reduction in their contractual period from eight years to two years, better housing facilities and ration allowance while staging a protest outside chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s official residence in Shimla. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Annoyed with the state government for not heeding to their demands, policemen in large numbers turned up at the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s official residence “Oak Over” taking up the higher-ups by surprise. They were angry over the government’s decision to increase the salaries of employees, while their demands had not been met.

They were demanding a reduction in the contractual period from eight years to two years, better housing facilities and ration allowance.

They also demanded one-month extra salary since they remained on duty 24X7. A large number of the policemen who arrived at the CM’s residence were in uniforms.

The CM summoned additional chief secretary, finance, Prabodh Saxena and NGO president Ashwani Thakur to discuss the issue of policemen. After the meeting, the CM briefly addressed the policemen and assured them that their demands would be met.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had on Saturday announced an increase in pension salaries of employees at the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of the non-gazetted officers held on Saturday after a gap of six years.

The CM while addressing the JCC of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation announced new pay scales for the employees of the Himachal state government with effect from January 1, 2016.

The Himachal government has also reduced the period of contractual employees for their regularisation from three years to two years.

The CM was away on a day-long tour to the Chopal assembly segment’s interior region Kupvi. The cops, who were upset over their demands being ignored in the JCC meeting, had turned out in large numbers outside the chief minister’s residence.

