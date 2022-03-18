Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shimla: Kshatriya Sangathan president among 3 held, day after protest
chandigarh news

Shimla: Kshatriya Sangathan president among 3 held, day after protest

The Shimla Police on Thursday arrested president of Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan Rumit Thakur and two of his accomplices for their involvement in a violent protest a day earlier in which five police officers were injured.
Activists of Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj Sangthan and Swarn Samaj had on Wednesday held a protest against Himachal Pradesh government in Shimla demanding reservation in government jobs for the upper caste. (HT)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Shimla Police on Thursday arrested president of Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan Rumit Thakur and two of his accomplices for their involvement in a violent protest a day earlier in which five police officers were injured.

Thakur, along with his accomplices Madan Thakur and Deepak Chauhan were arrested from a hotel in Shogi, where they were staying. They have been booked for attempted murder, rioting and damage to the public property among other offences.

Their location was traced after they went live on Facebook late on Wednesday, after which the police raided the hotel and arrested them, said Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.

Activists of Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj Sangthan and Swarn Samaj had on Wednesday held a protest against Himachal Pradesh government demanding reservation in government jobs for the upper caste. Swarn Samaj members had planned a sit-in outside the state secretariate, but police had stopped them in Shoghi.

Agitated over police action, the protesters went on a rampage and entered into a scuffle with the police, leaving five cops injured including Shimla additional superintendent of police. They also defied prohibitory orders and broke the barricading. Few of them also pelted cops with stones.

RELATED STORIES

The police resorted to mild cane-charging to disperse the protesters, who were keen to enter Shimla. Their protest led to long traffic snarls on Shimla-Kalka national highway. The protesters, who had reached Shimla, blocked the Shimla-Dhalli bypass road for more than seven hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP