Shimla: Over 54k liters illicit liquor seized since April, says excise dept

The excise department has intensified its crackdown on illicit liquor across the state with special teams conducting raids. Officials said since the beginning of this financial year, as many as 54,945 liters of illicit liquor and lahan have been seized from different locations across the state. The department has also registered a total of 523 cases since April. In October, the department seized large quantities of illicit liquor and several operational distilleries in villages Milwan, Thakurdwara, Barota, Bela Ludacha and Ulehriyan in the Damtal area of Nurpur district and was destroyed on the spot. (HT Photo for representation)

The department has seized 21,637 liters of illicit liquor and 33,308 liters of lahan from various locations. Last month alone, 309 liters of illicit liquor and 12 liters of lahan were seized in the southern region of Shimla, 2,678 liters of illicit liquor and 14 liters of lahan in the central region of Mandi and 529 liters of liquor and 4,870 liters of lahan in the northern region of Palampur.

Additionally, 286 liters of illicit liquor were seized in Baddi district, 2090 liters in Kullu, 528 liters in Mandi and 286 liters in Una. The government has directed the district officials to take legal action against those involved in this trade.

In October, the department seized large quantities of illicit liquor and several operational distilleries in villages Milwan, Thakurdwara, Barota, Bela Ludacha and Ulehriyan in the Damtal area of Nurpur district and was destroyed on the spot.

The department has constituted 35 special teams to stop illegal liquor activities out of which four teams each have been deployed in Kullu and Chamba districts, three each in Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi and Una districts and Nurpur district, two teams each in Kangra, Sirmaur and Hamirpur districts and BBN police district and one team in Kinnaur district.

Excise commissioner Yunus has appealed to the people to share any information related to illegal liquor and its trade on the telephone number 0177-2620426 and WhatsApp number 94183-31426 and 0177-2620426 (South Zone), 01894-230186 (North Zone) and 01905-223499 (Central Zone) being operated by the department.