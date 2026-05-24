Shimla sees increase in Hepatitis A cases among children

Following a surge of viral hepatitis A among children at the Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital (DDUZH) in Shimla, the local health department has deployed teams to affected areas for active surveillance.Shimla chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Yashpal Ranta informed that increase in cases have been witnessed in May. Presently, there is no evidence of clustering or outbreak from any particular locality. The affected children belong to different areas and the situation is under close monitoring.

The CMO advised drinking safe, preferably boiled water, maintaining hand hygiene, avoiding uncovered food and cut fruits from unhygienic sources, and ensuring cleanliness in the surroundings. (File)

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Till date, seven out of 11 children admitted have been confirmed positive for hepatitis A, he said. Several children with mild symptoms have also been evaluated and treated on OPD basis, he further informed.

Dr Ranta said teams of health professionals have been deployed in affected areas for active surveillance, identification of additional cases, assessment of sanitation and drinking water conditions, and public awareness on preventive measures. The department is also coordinating with concerned agencies to ensure safe drinking water supply and sanitation, he added.

How it spreads

Hepatitis A and E spread mainly through the fecal-oral route due to contaminated food or water and poor personal hygiene.

Precautions

The CMO advised drinking safe, preferably boiled water, maintaining hand hygiene, avoiding uncovered food and cut fruits from unhygienic sources, and ensuring cleanliness in the surroundings.

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{{^usCountry}} People have been advised to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms like fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, or dark-colored urine appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People have been advised to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms like fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, or dark-colored urine appear. {{/usCountry}}

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