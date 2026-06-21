Shimla: Sukhu presses for HP’s 7.19% share in BBMB, 4,000-cr pending arrears

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu once again raised the issue of the state’s share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He asserted that the state is entitled to a 7.19% share, as recognised by the Supreme Court. However, while the state is currently receiving its ongoing share, arrears of over ₹4,000 crore have still not been released in its favour.

The CM had been pressing for a raise in Himachal’s power share in all BBMB projects set up in Himachal Pradesh, as natural resources of the state are being used to generate electricity through these projects. Despite (HT Photo)

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Sukhu said the state government is actively pursuing the matter to secure Himachal Pradesh’s rightful stake and has initiated discussions with neighbouring states.

This comes a day after chief secretary, KK Pant, had raised the issue of the appointment of a whole time member in BBMB from the state as Himachal is the major stakeholder in its project during the 22nd meeting of the standing committee of Northern Zone Council (NZC) held on Friday.

Sukhu was speaking to HT on the sidelines of the North Zone Inter-State Interactive Session on ‘Quality Assurance in Public Works Departments’, attended by senior officers and engineers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on Saturday.

“The SC has acknowledged Himachal Pradesh’s 7.19% share. Our government is making continuous efforts to secure this right,” Sukhu said. He informed that discussions are underway with the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan, while talks with the Haryana government would be held shortly.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Haryana government should support Himachal Pradesh’s legitimate claim by filing an affidavit before the court. This will help ensure that the state receives its due share,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Haryana government should support Himachal Pradesh’s legitimate claim by filing an affidavit before the court. This will help ensure that the state receives its due share,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The apex court in November 2011 granted a power share of 7.19% to Himachal Pradesh in all BBMB projects. Currently, Himachal is receiving its share, but arrears have still not been released in favour of the state.

The CM had been pressing for a raise in Himachal’s power share in all BBMB projects set up in Himachal Pradesh, as natural resources of the state are being used to generate electricity through these projects. Despite SC orders, BBMB is not paying Himachal Pradesh its arrears of over ₹4,000 crore.

Fully prepared to tackle any weather-related emergencies: Sukhu

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The CM, while talking about preparedness in wake of upcoming monsoon, said, “The state government has drawn lessons from previous years and is fully prepared to tackle any weather-related emergencies”.

“We have learnt a great deal from previous experiences and are fully prepared for the monsoon season. Administrative authorities have been directed to remain vigilant and respond promptly to any emergency situation,” he said while adding that the government’s priority is to minimise loss of life and property during the monsoon and ensure swift relief, restoration and rehabilitation efforts wherever required.

Hits out at BJP over paperleaks

Sukhu, while accusing the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak controversy, said, “ Repeated leaks in national-level examinations are jeopardising the future of millions of students across the country. The entire matter must be investigated,” Sukhu said.

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Referring to Himachal Pradesh, he said that question paper leaks took place during the tenure of former CM Jai Ram Thakur, including the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission recruitment examinations and the police recruitment examination.

“During the previous BJP government, paper leaks occurred in the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission examinations and the police recruitment test. The present government had to dissolve the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission because of these irregularities,” he said.

Sukhu said that the state government had made special arrangements to facilitate NEET candidates by providing free travel in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses for their journey to and from examination centres.