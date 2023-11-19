Shimla-Amritsar flight to take off thrice a week

A regular 48-seater aircraft has been started from Shimla to Amritsar, which will take off from the Shimla airport on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The airport, in Jubberhatti, is located 16.5km from Shimla town (HT Photo)

The flight, using an ATR-42 class aircraft, will take 45 minutes to cover the distance. According to officials, a concessional rate at ₹1,990 has been decided, which will be ₹2,400 after the addition of goods and services tax (GST). The airport, in Jubberhatti, is located 16.5km from Shimla town.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s former state president and MP Suresh Kashyap flagged off the Alliance air flight carrying 15 passengers on Thursday from the Shimla airport.

Kashyap said it is a matter of pride for Himachal that the flight service had started, adding that the enhanced air connectivity will aid tourism in the state. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

The former legislator said that this was a pending demand of people of Shimla and has now been fulfilled, adding that the airport would be expanded soon, further improving the convenience for the commuters.

“ The number of flights have been increasing and the connectivity has also improved,” Kashyap said, adding that he would urge the Union government ot further reduce the fare.

