Shimla-Kinnaur connectivity restored after 10 days

The National Highway 5, which had remained blocked for 10 days after a major landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur, was reopened on Sunday afternoon. It came as a relief to the residents of the region as the road provides a vital link between Kinnaur and the state capital Shimla.

A massive landslide near Nigulsari on NH 5 had snapped road connectivity to the Kinnaur district. (HT File)

It was opened for pedestrians in the morning and later one-way traffic was restored, officials said.

Gardeners, farmers and the general public in the district, who had over the past week, faced difficulties in transporting their cash crops and prized apples to the markets. The same had also resulted in a halt to the apple plucking activities.

Some trucks carrying apples were diverted from the Kaza-Kunzum road and a ropeway was installed at Krampa in Negulsari to Dhumti on the Chaura-Rupi link road for transportation of apple and peas to markets.

The reopening of the highway, however, has given hope of business picking up after the prolonged delay.

The restoration comes after authorities’ concerted efforts overseen by the state revenue and horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi, who had been stranded in Nigulsari for the entire ten-day duration.

Besides the state government, local panchayats and mahila mandals had also joined forces and ensured all possible assistance to employees engaged in road construction and repair work.

