The Shimlapuri police booked a man for allegedly abducting minor twin sisters. Shimlapuri resident booked for abducting minor twin sisters

Three days after the abduction, one of the girls returned home herself and narrated the whole incident.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Kumar of Daba Colony of Shimlapuri.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the father of the girls from Daba Colony of Shimlapuri.

The complainant said that on June 13, her two twin daughters- aged 15 years- went missing. They initiated a search for them, but could not trace them.

He said that on June 16, one of her daughters returned home. She said that Ankit, who lives near their home, had abducted both of them. After reaching Ambala, the accused abandoned her and took the other girl along with him on the pretext of marriage. She returned home herself.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 363 and 366A of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.