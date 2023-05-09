Jalandhar bypoll: SAD urges election commission for videography of all polling booths

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday urged Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy paramilitary forces for Jalandhar Parliamentary byelection scheduled on May 10 and also demanded videography of every booth falling under the constituency.

There are 1,942 polling booths constituted for the cast of franchise by over 16 lakh voters. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are 1,942 polling booths constituted for the cast of franchise by over 16 lakh voters.

In a letter written to chief election commissioner, SAD spokesman and legal wing president Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler informed that ECI that though every effort is being made by the ECI to hold a free and fair elections in the Parliament constituency but the intentions of the “incumbent government headed by Bhagwant Mann seems to be otherwise,”

He said that from the day the election process started, the ruling AAP started the process of threatening and intimidating the leaders and workers of opposition parties. “We are constrained to write that it has become the habit of the ruling party to misuse government machinery and to brazenly violate the model code of conduct,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON