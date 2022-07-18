Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting in Presidential election
chandigarh news

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting in Presidential election

Dakha MLA says he went against the party’s decision “for the sake of my Punjab and Sikhs”, blames BJP and Congress govts at Centre of ignoring plight of Punjabis
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali went against his party’s decision and abstained from voting in the Presidential elections on Monday. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 02:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is also the leader of the party’s legislature group in the Punjab assembly, on Monday abstained from voting in the Presidential election.

The two other SAD MLAs, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Ganieve Majithia, however, voted for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s Presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu.

“The people of my assembly constituency want to abstain from voting in today’s poll for the simple reason that both the BJP and the Congress governments at the Centre have ignored the issues of Sikhs and Punjabis. So, I have accepted their dictate,” said Ayali, the MLA from Dakha constituency.

He admitted he had gone against the dictate of the SAD leadership. Earlier, at a meeting of the party’s core committee, the top decision-making body, the SAD leaders decided to vote for Murmu as she represented the plight of the poor and downtrodden population of the country.

“Yes, I have gone against my party for the sake of my Punjab and Sikhs,” said Ayali.

Dr Sukhi and Ganieve voted for the NDA candidate in line with the party’s decision.

The lone BSP MLA in the assembly Nachhatar Pal, voted for the NDA candidates. The BSP and the SAD had forged a pre-poll alliance ahead of the assembly elections of February 20.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the MP from Ferozepur and his wife, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, will vote for the NDA candidate.

The SAD was mum on Ayali’s decision, as Dr Sukhi said there was still time to vote till 5pm.

