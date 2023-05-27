Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Excessive water from Gang canal to Rajasthan politically motivated: SAD

Excessive water from Gang canal to Rajasthan politically motivated: SAD

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
May 27, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal, general secretary, Parambans Singh Romana has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government has surreptitiously released an additional 1850 cusecs of water against sanctioned capacity of 900 cusecs to Rajasthan from the Gang canal

Shiromani Akali Dal, general secretary, Parambans Singh Romana has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government has surreptitiously released an additional 1850 cusecs of water against sanctioned capacity of 900 cusecs to Rajasthan from the Gang canal even as chief minister Bhagwant Mann was preparing to increase Rajasthan’s allocation from the Sirhind feeder.

SAD has threatened that the party would hold a protest to stop the flow of extra water to Rajasthan. (HT File Photo)
SAD has threatened that the party would hold a protest to stop the flow of extra water to Rajasthan. (HT File Photo)

“Rajasthan’s allocation of river waters is increasing by the day ever since the CM met Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal in Bathinda. “Presently the allocation from the Gang canal has been increased to 2750 cusecs,” he said. Romana announced the party would hold a protest to stop the flow of extra water. “The meeting between Beniwal and Mann, where the CM promised to increase Rajasthan’s allocation from Sirhind Feeder from 700 cusecs to 1250 cusecs, exposes a deal struck between AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Beniwal, under which the latter will be projected as the CM candidate of the AAP-RLP combine in Rajasthan,” Romana said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan shiromani akali dal
rajasthan shiromani akali dal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out