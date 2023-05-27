Excessive water from Gang canal to Rajasthan politically motivated: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal, general secretary, Parambans Singh Romana has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government has surreptitiously released an additional 1850 cusecs of water against sanctioned capacity of 900 cusecs to Rajasthan from the Gang canal even as chief minister Bhagwant Mann was preparing to increase Rajasthan’s allocation from the Sirhind feeder. SAD has threatened that the party would hold a protest to stop the flow of extra water to Rajasthan. (HT File Photo)

“Rajasthan’s allocation of river waters is increasing by the day ever since the CM met Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal in Bathinda. “Presently the allocation from the Gang canal has been increased to 2750 cusecs,” he said. Romana announced the party would hold a protest to stop the flow of extra water. “The meeting between Beniwal and Mann, where the CM promised to increase Rajasthan’s allocation from Sirhind Feeder from 700 cusecs to 1250 cusecs, exposes a deal struck between AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Beniwal, under which the latter will be projected as the CM candidate of the AAP-RLP combine in Rajasthan,” Romana said.