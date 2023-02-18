Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shiv Pratap Shukla to be sworn in as HP governor on Feb 18

Shiv Pratap Shukla to be sworn in as HP governor on Feb 18

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri, speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur other cabinet ministers besides top officials welcomed Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhavan

Shiv Pratap Shukla being greeted by Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu upon his arrival in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as the governor of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday at 2pm.

He has arrived in Shimla and was given a rousing reception on Friday evening.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri, speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur other cabinet ministers besides top officials welcomed him at the Raj Bhavan.

The chief minister honoured him and his wife Janki Shukla with a Himachali cap and shawl.

Saturday, February 18, 2023
