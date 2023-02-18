Shiv Pratap Shukla to be sworn in as HP governor on Feb 18

Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as the governor of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday at 2pm.

He has arrived in Shimla and was given a rousing reception on Friday evening.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri, speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur other cabinet ministers besides top officials welcomed him at the Raj Bhavan.

The chief minister honoured him and his wife Janki Shukla with a Himachali cap and shawl.