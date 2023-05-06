Slain Shiv Sena leader’s brother booked for opening fire in Amritsar

Police have booked slain Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij Mohan Suri for endangering people’s life by opening fire outside his home in Shivala Colony. After Sudhir Suri’s death, his brother Brij Mohan had taken over the Hindu outfit’s charge. (Representational Photo)

A leader of Shiv Sena (Taksali), Sudhir Suri, who was vocal against Khalistani activists, was shot dead outside a temple in Amritsar in November. After Suri’s death, his brother Brij Mohan had taken over the Hindu outfit’s charge.

The case against Brij was registered under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 27-54-59 of the Arms Act on the complaint of sub-inspector (SI) Parshotam Kumar, who is in-charge of Shivala Bhaiya police post.

“We got information that Brij has received a threat call. We immediately rushed to Brij Mohan’s home. While I was talking to his security men, he came out of his home and straig away went to a park where he opened an aerial shot from his pistol. He opened the second shot from his pistol straight towards the railway tracks where Karam Bhimi Express train was standing,” the SI said in his statement. On Friday, Brij had alleged that some unidentified persons fired outside his house on Thursday night. Terming it a terror attack, he said he also retaliated by firing a couple of gunshots.

However, the Amritsar police had initiated an investigation after finding the mater “suspicious”. A senior police official, who wished not to be named, said, “Our preliminary investigation has suggested that the gunshots were pre-planned to enhance his security cover.”

The timing of the incident has also raised questions as on April 27, the Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed the petition of Suri who had requested for enhancing the security cover. In his reply to the court, the Punjab Police had contended that already nine policemen, including seven ASIs, were deputed for his personal and residential security while 23 cops were attached with the security of Manik Suri, son of slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri. “There was no sign of firing from any person, though Suri had fired a couple of gunshots,” said Abhimanyu Rana, additional deputy commissioner of Police. On Friday, Brij Mohan along with his supporters had also held a protest outside Shivala police chowki demanding justice.