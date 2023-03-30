SHO among two held for taking 2 lakh bribe in Yamunanagar

In an unprecedented move, the Yamunanagar Police have arrested its own station house officer (SHO) and an exempted assistant sub-inspector (EASI)-level cop under charges of corruption after they had allegedly sought and accepted a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a local man in lieu of manipulating a case registered against him.

The Yamunanagar Police have arrested its own station house officer (SHO) and an exempted assistant sub-inspector (EASI)-level cop under charges of corruption after they had allegedly sought and accepted a bribe of ₹ 2 lakh from a local man in lieu of manipulating a case registered against him.

They are inspector Subhash Chand, SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, and EASI or head constable Sanjeev Kumar, an investigating officer (IO) in the case.

Speaking to the media, superintendent of police Mohit Handa said a complaint was received from a resident, Aashiq in this regard, who levelled bribery allegations against both the cops.

“A preliminary enquiry was conducted and after finding prima facie evidence, a case was lodged under Section 166-A of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Following the case registration at Yamunanagar City police station, they were arrested,” the SP said.

A police spokesperson said they were presented before a court on Wednesday that sent them to a day of remand. Now, the matter is being probed by ASP Jasleen Kaur, he added.

In his complaint to the police last month, Aashiq alleged that an assault case was registered against him, his brother, his father and one more person on August 30 last year.

He said that following the case, he secured an anticipatory bail from the Punjab and Haryana high court and his father from a local court.

“On November 25, I met IO Sanjeev with my friend Vikas and pleaded for a fair investigation. He told me that they could remove my father’s name from the FIR and change a section for which we have to meet the SHO. We met SHO Subhash and they demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh, saying that half of the amount is in the name of a DSP and the rest for them. We handed over the amount on December 2. We were assured that both things will be done and a report will be submitted to the DSP,” the complaint read.

Aashiq alleged that despite giving the money, neither their demands were fulfilled nor money was returned.

A preliminary probe was marked to Rajiv Kumar, DSP-1, and a report was submitted, based on which the case was lodged, an official said.

The SP could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.