Shoolini University makes 101-200 bracket in THE impact rankings 2022

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has been ranked in the 101-200 bracket in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact rankings 2022.

The rankings assess varsities on the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Shoolini University has been ranked second in affordable and clean energy, the seventh goal and sixth for clean water and sanitation, the sixth development goal.

Speaking of the achievement, university founder and chancellor PK Khosla said, “Ten years ago, it seemed to be an impossible task when we took on the goal of being a Top 200 University in the world.”

While Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was ranked 41st globally, Lovely Professional University was ranked 74th. Chitkara University, meanwhile, made the 201-300 bracket. Calcutta University was ranked first among all central and state-aided public universities in the country.

The 2022 impact ranking is the fourth edition and the overall ranking includes 1,406 universities from 106 countries/regions.