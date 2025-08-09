Shop set afire in SBS Nagar, police probing Babbar Khalsa link

Unidentified miscreants set a liquor shop on fire by throwing flammable material in SBS Nagar on Thursday night. A social media post shared from an unauthenticated page of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) claimed it to be a grenade attack on the shop. (HT)

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

A social media post shared from an unauthenticated page of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) claimed it to be a grenade attack on the shop.

The post claimed that the liquor vend owners were asked to shut the shop permanently as it was causing nuisance in the area.

Superintendent of police Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the matter was under investigation and they were checking the veracity of the social media post. “In the preliminary investigation, it came out to be a clash between two groups, but we are investigating it from all angles,” he said.