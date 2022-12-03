Shopkeeper arrested for dealing in stolen phones

A mobile repair shop owner was arrested on Saturday for purchasing and selling stolen phones.

The accused has been identified as Prince, 22, of Hargobindpura, Islamganj. Police have recovered 22 stolen mobile phones from his possession.

The accused told police that he used to buy stolen mobile phones from snatchers and then repair and sell them.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said that Prince had learnt repairing mobile phones through Youtube and started shop in the area.

Police said they are trying to trace those who sold the phones to Prince.

An FIR has been lodged against Prince under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 2 police station .

The police commissioner has already issued orders making it mandatory for all shopkeepers to keep identity proof of seller and buyer of a new or old mobile phones along with their contact numbers and address.