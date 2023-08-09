Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab bandh: Shopkeeper fires at protesters trying to close shops in Moga; 1 hurt

ByParteek Singh Mahal, Moga
Aug 09, 2023 03:11 PM IST

The injured has been identified as Balwant Singh of Kot Isse Khan in Moga. As per information, Balwant took the bullet in the chest and was rushed to a private hospital in Moga before doctors referred him Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana in wake of his critical condition.

One person was injured as a shopkeeper opened fire at protesters trying to enforce the Punjab bandh in Kot Isse Khan town of Moga district on Wednesday.

Protestors blocking the road in Kot Isse Khan chowk in Moga district after the firing incident. (HT Photo)

Deputy superintendent of police Ravinder Singh said the accused is identified as Gora, who runs a mobile phone shop in the town. “He used his licensed revolver in the crime. The protesters had asked him to close his shop but at one point, Gora and Balwant got into a heated argument. Following this Gora opened fire on Balwant. We have registered a case against him and teams are conducting raids to nab him,” he added.

Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezhian had also rushed to the spot. A case of attempt-to-murder has been registered against the shop owner at Kot Isse Khan police station.

Dalit and Christian communities in Punjab have jointly called for a statewide bandh in view of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. While most parts of Moga district showed lukewarm response to the bandh call, the situation remained tense in Kot Isse Khan after the firing incident. Protestors also blocked the main chowk in Kot Isse Khan following the incident.

Parteek Singh Mahal

Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab.

moga district shopkeeper
