Shopkeeper’s killing: Kin, traders protest, seek arrest of accused

After a trader was killed in Patti town of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday, the victim’s family and the local traders staged a dharna on Wednesday seeking the arrest of the accused. After a trader was killed in Patti town of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday, the victim’s family and the local traders staged a dharna on Wednesday seeking the arrest of the accused. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

In protest against the killing, the local traders kept the shutters of their shops down till afternoon. Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, and former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill were also there.

While addressing the protesters, Tarsem said, “Some people are defaming the Nihangs. Such people indulge in killing innocent people. The police should arrest such people”.

Gill targeted the AAP government for failing to protect the people. After the police gave an assurance to the agitators that they were working to nab the accused, the dharna was lifted.

Around half a dozen Nihangs on Tuesday killed the trader, 55, with sharp-edged weapons and left his son and another person injured at the town over a monetary dispute.