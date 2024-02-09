Shopkeepers reopen sealed stores, Ludhiana MC vows action

Shopkeepers near Eastman Chowk are facing imminent action after they reopened their shops sealed by the officials of the municipal corporation a month ago. Municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi has taken note of these actions and instructed officers to file reports against the shopkeepers involved. (Manish/HT)

A month ago, officials from the MC building branch sealed 18 illegal shops near Eastman Chowk. However, on Thursday, 17 shopkeepers broke the seals.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi has taken note of these actions and instructed officers to file reports against the shopkeepers involved.

Assistant town planner (ATP) Pardeep Sehgal said, “These shops were illegally constructed. We had sealed 18 shops near Eastman Chowk, but on Thursday, shopkeepers broke the seals. I have submitted a report to the MC commissioner for further action.”

Confirming the action, MC commissioner Rishi said, “I have received the report from ATP, and we will take action against the shopkeepers who reopened their sealed shops in Zone C. Cases will be registered against them. Additionally, we have identified six illegal buildings in Model Town Extension, which have been sealed, and action will be taken against them.”

According to sources, the shopkeepers received support from MLA South in this act.

MC officials said the land belongs to Loh Langar and state level inquiry and vigilance inquiry is already running on this.

Kuldeep Khaira, a member of the public action committee, said, “These shops were sealed by MC officials, and the shopkeepers reopened them with the support of the sitting MLA, indicating legislators overstepping executive powers. I urge the state government to stop such illegal activities and take strict action against violators.”

Clarifying her stand, MLA South Rajinder Kaur Chinna said, “On one side, MC is claiming shops are illegal and on the other, they are taking property tax and have taken other government fees from the shopkeepers. Moreover, these shops are under vigilance and recently MC officials had taken action without giving any notice. I did not ask the people to break the seal, but I am with the public.”

The incident echoes a similar one in Model Town Extension area, where shop owners reopened their sealed shops in the presence of MLA West Gurpreet Gogi. On January 10, MC officials sealed around 35 illegal buildings in Model Town Extension.