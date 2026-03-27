Shortage rumours fuel panic buying in Punjab, officials say ample stock

Amritsar/Jalandhar: Panic buying and hoarding triggered by false social media rumours disrupted fuel supplies across several Punjab districts since Thursday afternoon. Commuters crowding a petrol station in Amritsar on Friday morning amid rumours of fuel shortage. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Misleading reports linked the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict to a potential domestic fuel shortage, prompting a rush of commuters to petrol pumps in Jalandhar and Amritsar districts.

While filling stations in Amritsar ran dry on Friday morning due to the sudden surge in demand, officials confirmed that the situation in Doaba has begun normalising. However, as replenishment trucks arrived in Amritsar and pumps resumed sales later on Friday, queues resurfaced across the city.

District administrations in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, and Amritsar have issued strict appeals urging citizens to ignore the rumours and refrain from unnecessary purchasing. Oil companies have assured the government that supply lines remain normal and there is no real-time shortage of petroleum products.

In Amritsar, the situation was aggravated after a price hike by a private retailer worsened public anxiety. By Thursday afternoon, chaos and serpentine queues were reported across the city, lasting well into the night. Due to the excessive off-take, many filling stations exhausted their stocks and were forced to put up “out of stock” boards by Friday morning, leaving commuters returning empty-handed before fresh supplies arrived.

In the Doaba region, the heavy rush seen on Thursday night subsided by Friday morning as operations stabilised.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that oil distributors have confirmed ample stocks, reiterating that the panic was driven purely by fake social media posts. Aggarwal added that enforcement teams have been deployed district-wide to monitor and check any illegal hoarding.

In Hoshiarpur, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain confirmed that petroleum and LPG supplies are running smoothly. While commercial LPG is being supplied with certain caps, domestic LPG remains unaffected. Jain cautioned that hoarding would not be tolerated and that the administration is regularly reviewing the supply chain with oil and natural gas agency representatives.

To address the crunch in Amritsar, a review meeting was convened under the directions of deputy commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh. Led by district food and civil supplies controller Harveen Kaur, the meeting brought together sales officers from various oil marketing companies. The petroleum dealers and oil companies clarified that daily replenishment is arriving as per schedule.