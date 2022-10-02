Shots fired in Y’nagar village as warning against contesting panchayat elections

: At least three shots were fired by some unidentified men at a closed shop in Yamunanagar’s Thana Chhappar village, police said on Saturday. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

The bullets were fired on the shutter of a shop dealing in grocery items between 10 pm to 10:30 pm on Friday. The assailants also left a half page handwritten letter at the spot, warning against contesting panchayat elections.

“….this time the bullet hit the wall, but if a sarpanch is elected in this village, the bullet will hit on the forehead,” the letter written in Hindi read.

Meanwhile, the shop’s tenant Sanjeev said that he has nothing to do with the shooters and has no plans to contest in the elections.

Sub Inspector Rai Singh, station incharge, Chhappar police station said that a case was registered against unknown men under sections 285 and 506 of the IPC and Arms Act on Saturday.

“The number of shooters still remains unknown and prima facie, there is no rivalry or anything unusual related to elections in the village,” he said.

Similar incident was reported in the neighbouring Bal Chhappar village, where posters were pasted, but no firing took place.

The panchayats in villages of Haryana remain dissolved since last year with elections expected by the end of this year. ENDS