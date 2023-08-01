Shots fired outside Panchkula hotel

Two unidentified youths fired shots in the air outside Veda Hotel in Sector 5 past Sunday midnight.

A private party was underway at Veda Hotel in Sector 5, Panchkula, when two youths arrived on a motorcycle around 2.30 am and fired three to four rounds in the air. (Sant Arora /HT)

As per police, a private party was underway at the hotel, when two youths arrived on a motorcycle around 2.30 am and fired three to four rounds in the air.

“The incident was captured in CCTV cameras. However, the visuals are fuzzy, so it’s hard to identify the accused’s faces or the motorcycle’s number. One of the bullets hit a car parked outside the hotel, shattering its window. It belongs to a youth from Punjab,” said Ajit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5 police station.

On registering an FIR, he said they had not received any complaint so far.

The incident comes over a month after shots were fired outside The Escape Club, a microbrewery in the same sector, on June 15.

Police, in the second week of July, had arrested three accused, who they said had been making extortion threats to the club management at the behest of gangster Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, the brother of slain gangster Jaspreet Singh Jassi, who, along with gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, was killed in an encounter in Kolkata in 2021.

According to police, Gurjant, who resides in Australia, now runs his brother’s gang. The arrested accused are members of the Bhuppi Rana and Davinder Bambiha gangs, as per police, and are among the accused who were arrested by Mohali police for shooting a shopkeeper in the foot in Jhampur village on June 9 for not meeting their extortion demands.