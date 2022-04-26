Show humility for panth’s betterment, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tells Badals

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa while expressing concern over the rising disparity among the panth, asked Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and his family to show humility for the betterment of the panth and step down from active politics.

In a press statement, he said the entire Sikh community should remain united and work for the betterment of the panth and society.

After the debacle of the Badals-led SAD in the state polls when it could win only three seats, questions are being raised on their leadership and leaders within the party are asking them to step down.

“The Sikh community had already gone through such turbulent times but with united efforts, it stood out with immense courage and strength,” said Dhindsa who was number two in SAD as secretary-general but resigned in 2019 to form a separate party. He contested the February 20 polls in alliance with the BJP and the outfit floated by former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

While asking the Akali leaders to return to the panthic agenda, Dhindsa said that coming united will not only help them to put a tough fight in such difficult times but also move forward with determination towards their goals.

He said that he has always urged the panth to strengthen SAD which is the backbone of Sikhism. He has also urged the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib to help in strengthening the community.

Dhindsa said the well-wishers of the community wish to see the panthic leaders standing united on a single stage and it becomes the utmost duty of everyone to ensure the same.