 Show-cause notice issued to Dera Bassi factory over discrepancies in methanol use - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
Show-cause notice issued to Dera Bassi factory over discrepancies in methanol use

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 18, 2024 08:21 AM IST

Power Chem Tech in Dera Bassi produces formaldehyde using methanol as raw material but failed to show the stock register and methanol bills

The committee, to check the sale and use of methanol and industrial spirit, formed by Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to a Dera Bassi factory after finding some discrepancies in methanol use.

Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Gupta paid joint visit to four industrial units where methanol was being used as raw material. (HT File Photo)
Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Gupta said he along with the other members of the sub-division level committee, including block-level extension officer (industries) Shruti Sharma; excise inspector Gurvinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector and Mubarakpur police chowki incharge Satnam Singh, paid joint visit to four industrial units where methanol was being used as raw material.

The factories --M/s Power Chem Tech, Industrial Focal Point, Dera Bassi, M/s Alley Chem Labs Pvt Limited, IFP, Dera Bassi, M/s Surbhe Polymers, IFP, Dera Bassi and M/s Synthimed Labs Pvt. Limited, IFP, Dera Bassi, were checked.

SDM said that Surbhe Polymers and Synthimed Labs had a proper record regarding methanol usage as a raw material and active ingredient and also the quantity of storage was found as per the record.

Alley Chem Labs though has the license for storage of Methanol currently, the unit not using Methanol in any form.

However, Power Chem Tech produces formaldehyde using methanol as raw material but failed to show the stock register and methanol bills.

“This amounts to gross negligence and thus the management has been served with a show cause notice on negligent record keeping and lack of producing requisite documents,” SDM said adding that the company has been asked to produce the required documents before the committee by April 18 to avoid further legal action.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Show-cause notice issued to Dera Bassi factory over discrepancies in methanol use
