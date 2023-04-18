Registration process for 62-day Amarnath Yatra begins

Registration for the 62-day-long Shri Amarnathji Yatra got off to an enthusiastic start at the winter capital as well as various branches of designated banks across the country. People getting themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Jammu. (ANI)

Pilgrims converged at designated branches including Punjab National Bank’s Rehari Chungi branch. Bank manager Ashwani Kumar, “Registration for the annual Shri Amarnath yatra started today, for which PNB has set up special counters at 316 branches of the PNB across the country. The intended pilgrim has to bring a health certificate from authorised hospitals along with their Aadhar card.”

This year Aadhaar-based registration is being done wherein a thumb scan of the pilgrim is required for registration, which has started for both the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

Registration can be done both online and offline at 542 banks across the country including 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, 37 branches of Yes Bank and 99 branches of SBI Bank.

As per the guidelines, individuals aged between 13-70 can register for the yatra. A health certificate is a must. Women with a pregnancy of 6 weeks or over are not allowed to undertake the yatra.

“I am happy to note that this year the yatra is 62 days long. It will enable more pilgrims to undertake the pilgrimage and pay their obeisance at the cave shrine,” said Astha Sharma.

Another pilgrim said, “I have been visiting the cave shrine for the past five years. The government has made elaborate arrangements for the comfort of pilgrims on Baltal and Pahalgam routes.”

On March 14, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, while announcing the dates for the holy pilgrimage, said the administration was committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

The yatra will commence on July 1 this year and culminate on August 31.