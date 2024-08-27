Shruti, Anirudh hint at candidacy from Haryana’s Tosham

Members of former chief minister Bansi Lal’s clan — BJP leader Shruti Chaudhry and Congress’ Anirudh — on Monday, organised rallies on the 97th birth anniversary of their grandfather. Seeking support from the people, both leaders hinted that they may be their respective party’s pick from the Tosham assembly segment. Neither the BJP, nor the Congress have not announced candidates for Tosham. (HT File)

While Shruti Chaudhry (daughter of Bansi Lal’s younger son late Surender Singh), along with his mother Kiran Chaudhry organised a rally in Tosham, Anirudh (son of Bansi Lal’s elder son Ranbir Mahendera), along with his father, held a programme in Bansi Lal’s native village Golagarh.

Both Anirudh and Shruti staked claim over their grandfather Bansi Lal’s legacy. Anirudh is considered close to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Shruti along with his mother Kiran had joined the BJP two months ago.

Addressing a gathering at Tosham, Shruti Chaudhry said that her grandfather Bansi Lal and father Surender Singh had worked for the betterment of the entire state and they carried out works without any bias.

“When my father and grandfather passed away, my mother Kiran Chaudhry shifted to Tosham from Delhi politics and she represented this seat four times. We have joined the BJP because one person (referring to Bhupinder Singh Hooda) was running the Congress in an autocratic way. My grandfather Bansi Lal had also run the government in Haryana in an alliance with the BJP. We have joined our family back. During his last days, my grandfather Bansi Lal Ji announced to handover his political legacy to me during a programme. Now some people (Anirudh) are talking about my dada ji’s legacy,” she added.

Senior BJP leader Kiran Chaudhry said that she had come today to handover her daughter Shruti to the Tosham voters.

“Now, the BJP leadership has decided to send me to the upper house of the parliament and now I am handing over Shruti to you,” she added. However, former BCCI manager Anirudh Chaudhry said that he is the real torch bearer of his grandfather’s legacy.

“During my grand-father Bansi Lal Ji’s last days, he merged his Haryana Vikas party into the Congress. At that time my dada ji told the Congress leadership that Surender Singh (my uncle, Shruti’s father) will represent the family. After my chacha Ji’s demise, Bansi Lal Ji apprised the party that my son Ranbir Mahendra and his son will carry the family’s legacy. I urge you to ensure my victory from Tosham in the assembly polls and this will be a true tribute to Bansi Lal Ji,” he said.