Shuttle service from main entrance to OPD on cards to ease PGI rush
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to initiate various steps to manage the patient rush and their attendants at the institute.
Besides planning to turn vacant areas into temporary parking lots, the institute also plans to deploy free shuttle buses and e-rickshaws at the entrance gate so that people can travel from the main gate to the out-patient department (OPD) building.
Speaking about the same, PGIMER deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan said, “At first, institute’s six shuttle buses and three e-rickshaws, being run by non-government organisation, will be deployed at main gate (facing Panjab University), which will run from gate to the new OPD building, every 10 minutes. This will limit the rush of auto-rickshaws and vehicles of attendants, inside the institute.”
“The institute has vacant land at the backside of the Oral Health Sciences Centre. The land will be levelled so that it can be used as temporary parking. In the meantime, we will study if the land can be used for making multi-level parking”, he added.
Besides, the institute is also working on setting up a temporary parking area in front of the swimming pool area.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, PGIMER authorities had converted an entire floor of the multi-level parking lot of the new OPD into a waiting area to provide sufficient space to the patients and their attendants.
“At present, we are keeping the parking floor as a waiting area for attendants. The hall has a sitting capacity of 1,000 people. We are working to provide facilities like drinking water and refreshments in the hall. The institute is also planning to set up new benches outside the emergency and trauma block, and to extend the shed,” the Dhawan said.
Last week too, PGIMER director Vivek Lal had directed installation of additional chairs at the waiting area of the new OPD in a bid to decongest the rush.
It is worth mentioning that work on PGIMER’s second multi-level car parking project, near the new OPD building, is currently underway.
As per the ₹63-crore project plan approved in 2015, the new multi-level parking would constitute seven floors, plus a basement in around 26,000 sq metres of land, with each of the floors having a parking space for nearly 80 cars.
The authorities are working on getting environmental clearances from the UT administration since 2021, a process that has been the outbreak of the pandemic.
On an average, around 10,000 patients visit the PGIMER’s campus daily, including those visiting for consultations in OPDs or getting admitted at the hospital. Over 12,000 vehicles enter the premises daily, but with limited parking facilities, patients, visitors and even the staff members face difficulty in finding a parking space.
In the absence of sufficient parking space, people mostly park their vehicles, especially cars, on the inside roads, causing inconvenience to the people.
-
Water logging: Zirakpur’s drain-age-old problem returns with monsoon
For years, four lakh residents of Zirakpur, dubbed the gateway of Punjab, have found themselves at the receiving end of major water logging problems — much of which can be attributed to the absence of a stormwater drainage system. On Wednesday, several city streets and roads were submerged after the rain. The Zirakpur-Patiala intersection under the flyover was flooded as well. Major traffic jams were seen on this stretch of the road.
-
Chandigarh tricity area logs 136 fresh Covid infections
Tricity's fresh Covid case-count continued to remain high, with 136 fresh infections being reported on Wednesday. The cases had dropped below 100 on Monday, before witnessing a jump to 140 on Tuesday. Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to Wednesday's tally, with 57 cases — followed by Panchukla's 40 and Mohali's 39 fresh infections. The UT's figure saw a slight increase from Tuesday's 52 cases, but the active infection count rose to 396.
-
Ludhiana: 2 groups get into scuffle, cross-FIRs lodged
Two groups got into a scuffle at a shopping mall on Monday night, following which cross FIRs were lodged and two men were arrested in both cases. The accused have been identified as Ridham Sood of Dugri and Gurwinder Singh of Ladhowal village. Ridham said he had gone to the mall to watch a movie with his wife and grandfather. During the interval, he and his wife had stepped out to buy some eatables.
-
Bargari sacrilege: SAD demands public apology from AAP, Congress
After a Special Investigation Team ruled out any political link in its final report on the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday sought a public apology from Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. Akali leaders, led by district president Harbhajan Singh Dang, accused AAP and Congress of conspiring against SAD for their political benefit and added that they are also exploring legal options to take action against them.
-
Ludhiana: Woman arrested for abetting husband’s suicide
Five months after a 21-year-old man ended his life, the Machhiwara police arrested his wife for abetment to suicide on Wednesday. The woman, her mother, two sisters and brother-in-law had been booked on February 18 for abetment to suicide. The FIR had been lodged based on the complaint of the victim's father. On February 15, the accused called his son to bring medicines for his wife. His son then came back home and consumed poison.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics