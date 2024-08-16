SI, ASI ‘manhandle’ civil surgeon, suspended

A sub-inspector (SI) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were suspended for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh when he was going to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to attend a district-level Independence Day programme on Thursday. A sub-inspector (SI) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were suspended for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling civil surgeon (HT File)

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal suspended both the police personnel with immediate effect on Friday and ordered a departmental probe against them.

The commissioner of police asked Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, operations) to complete the investigation within a month and submit the report. The errant cops have been identified as sub-inspector Jaspal Singh and ASI Jaspal Singh. The commissioner of police ordered the cops to report to the Police Lines.

He mentioned that the act of the police personnel was an example of negligence.

According to Dr Jasbir Singh, he reached the venue at 8.40 am on Thursday. Though he had shown his identity card and VIP invitation card to the two cops, they not only denied entry to him but also reportedly misbehaved with him claiming that his name was not mentioned in the list of guests they were holding.

He claimed that ASI Jaspal Singh held him from his arm and pushed him out of the gate. He felt humiliated and left the place. He added that it was not only a disrespect for him in person but also for the position he is holding.

After returning from the venue, Dr Jasbir Singh filed a written complaint to deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney. He also requested the DC to decide a protocol for the local top officials. Sawhney further wrote to commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal to identify and take stern action against the cops involved in “disrespecting and harassing” the civil surgeon. The deputy commissioner mentioned that if the police personnel on duty would have some confusion, they should talk to some senior officer instead of manhandling him.