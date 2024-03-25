SI held for graft in Nuh
Mar 25, 2024 07:16 AM IST
The accused, SI Surjeet Singh, had demanded bribe in exchange for granting bail in an FIR registered at the city police station.
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) team of Haryana arrested a sub-inspector (SI) posted at city police station in Nuh for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000.
A government spokesperson said the complainant was named in the FIR. He had approached the ACB team saying that the accused SI was demanding ₹7,000 bribe. Based on the complaint received, the facts were investigated and the accused was arrested.
A case has been registered against the accused at the ACB Police Station, Gurugram, and he has been arrested.
