SI held for graft in Nuh

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) team of Haryana arrested a sub-inspector (SI) posted at city police station in Nuh for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000. A government spokesperson said the complainant was named in the FIR. He had approached the ACB team saying that the accused SI was demanding ₹ 7,000 bribe. Based on the complaint received, the facts were investigated and the accused was arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, SI Surjeet Singh, had demanded bribe in exchange for granting bail in an FIR registered at the city police station.

A government spokesperson said the complainant was named in the FIR. He had approached the ACB team saying that the accused SI was demanding ₹7,000 bribe. Based on the complaint received, the facts were investigated and the accused was arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused at the ACB Police Station, Gurugram, and he has been arrested.