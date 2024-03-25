 SI held for graft in Nuh - Hindustan Times
SI held for graft in Nuh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 25, 2024 07:16 AM IST

The accused, SI Surjeet Singh, had demanded bribe in exchange for granting bail in an FIR registered at the city police station.

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) team of Haryana arrested a sub-inspector (SI) posted at city police station in Nuh for allegedly taking a bribe of 5,000.

A government spokesperson said the complainant was named in the FIR. He had approached the ACB team saying that the accused SI was demanding <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 bribe. Based on the complaint received, the facts were investigated and the accused was arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A government spokesperson said the complainant was named in the FIR. He had approached the ACB team saying that the accused SI was demanding 7,000 bribe. Based on the complaint received, the facts were investigated and the accused was arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused at the ACB Police Station, Gurugram, and he has been arrested.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / SI held for graft in Nuh
