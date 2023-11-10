SIA raids 10 location in 3 J&K districts
A total of 10 locations were raided across the districts of Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag, officials said
The state investigation agency on Friday conducted raids in three districts in a terror-funding case involving laundering of ₹85 crore through covert channels, officials said.
A total of 10 locations were raided across Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag, they added.
“In continuation to searches conducted on November 8, the SIA, Kashmir, conducted searches at multiple locations, including in two locations in Srinagar, one in Anantnag and seven in Pulwama,” the SIA said.
On Wednesday, SIA sleuths had raided 22 locations in Kashmir and Delhi, including the houses and offices of businessmen and a police officer.
According to the SIA, the searches were conducted in the early hours as part of an ongoing investigation in a case registered at SIA Kashmir police station. The cash laundered was to be used to fund terrorism and secessionism in the Union territory.
SIA said that incriminating materials, inculding gadgets and documents were seized. The spokesperson said the case related to terro-funding in which money amounting to ₹85 crores has been raised and laundered through covert channels which was suspected to be used in funding terrorism and secessionism in the UT.