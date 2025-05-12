Menu Explore
SIA ups crackdown on ‘sleeper cells’ in Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 12, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Police said they were keeping surveillance on the terror associates and overground workers (OGW) in Kashmir

The State Investigative Agency (SIA) on Sunday intensified the crackdown on “sleeper cells” in the Valley and conducted raids at 20 locations across south Kashmir.

A spokesperson said the raids were conducted in connection with investigation into a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the SIA police station in Kashmir. (HT File)

“Technical intelligence indicated that a host of sleeper cells in Kashmir were in contact with their handlers based in Pakistan and were involved in conveying sensitive and strategic information about security forces and vital installations via messaging apps. These terror associates were involved in online radical propaganda on the behest of commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad, impinging upon the national security and integrity,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the raids were conducted in connection with investigation into a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the SIA police station in Kashmir.

“During these raids, incriminating material was seized and multiple suspects were rounded up for questioning. Preliminary investigation suggests that these entities are engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating anti-India narratives aimed at challenging sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, and inciting disaffection, public disorder and communal hatred,” the spokesperson added.

