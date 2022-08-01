Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital

Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday.

He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for testing.

“Both have reported fever for the past many days and were taking treatment from private doctors. After an intimation on Friday evening, both were admitted to a separate isolation ward,” he added.