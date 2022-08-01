Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital

Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 01:54 AM IST
Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday.
“Both have reported fever for the past many days and were taking treatment from private doctors. After an intimation on Friday evening, both were admitted to a separate isolation ward,” civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said. He added that the siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday.

He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for testing.

“Both have reported fever for the past many days and were taking treatment from private doctors. After an intimation on Friday evening, both were admitted to a separate isolation ward,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP