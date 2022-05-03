Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu ducks queries on complaint against him for anti-party activities
chandigarh news

Sidhu ducks queries on complaint against him for anti-party activities

AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary has written to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu for trying to “portray himself above the party”
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has chosen to maintain a guarded silence on the complaint by AICC in-charge of state affairs Harish Chaudhary against him for anti-party activities. (HT file photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 03:47 PM IST
BySurjit Singh

A day after the letter by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary’s to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu for trying to “portray himself above the party”, the former state unit chief went about his public activities as usual but evaded queries on the move against him.

Also read: Now, Congress bosses mull action against Sidhu for ‘anti-party’ acts

Chaudhary, who also forwarded a detailed note of Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring regarding Sidhu’s “current activities”, noted in the letter dated April 23 that Sidhu relentlessly criticised the previous Congress government despite being asked not to do so. “Ma’am president, Shri Sidhu cannot be allowed to portray himself above the party and to set an example for others to breach the party discipline. It is, therefore, recommended that an explanation must be sought from Shri Sidhu on why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him,” wrote Chaudhary. He observed that Sidhu criticised the functioning of the Congress government terming it corrupt and hand in glove with the Shiromani Akali Dal. He also cited the installation ceremony of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Congress chief in which Sidhu came to the party office but did not share the stage with him.

RELATED STORIES

On Tuesday, Sidhu, accompanied by former Batala MLA Ashwani Sekhri and former Amritsar North MLA Sunil Dutti, visited the Jahajgarh area of Amritsar, where trolleys carrying sand are sold out. After he completed making his point, mediapersons asked Sidhu about the action being taken against him, but he refused to comment on it. He evaded replying to questions on Monday night, too, during a candle-light march led by him to slam the AAP government over the recent Patiala violence.

The communication is learnt to have reached the Congress’ disciplinary committee, which is likely to take a call in the coming days.

Prior to this, another former Punjab Congress chief, Sunil Jakhar, was issued a show-cause notice by the disciplinary committee for his alleged anti-party activities.

Taking on the AAP government on the rising sand price issue, Sidhu tweeted, “Lack of policy, direction and complete inaction of @AamAadmiParty government is costing the common man heavily. The cost of #sand has trebled undert he AAP. Constructions have been halted and daily wage labourers have nowhere to go...”(sic.)

“Ad hoc & visionless policies of @PunjabGovtIndia reminds one of Muhammad bin Tughlaq’s rule. The AAP made bold claims, it’s now clear those were empty inside. Punjab’s economy is in a shambles, it is headed towards recession, The state debt is increasing multifold and construction activity at standstill(sic),” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP