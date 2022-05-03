Now, Congress bosses mull action against Sidhu for ‘anti-party’ acts
All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary has recommended action against former state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu for his anti-party activities in the run-up to the assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days.
Chaudhary suggested the disciplinary action against Sidhu in a letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi eight days ago, asserting that he cannot be allowed to portray himself above the party and to set an example for others to breach the party discipline.
The central leadership is learnt to have decided to refer the matter to the disciplinary action committee (DAC) of the party. A disciplinary panel member, however, said they have not received any communication from the leadership in this regard so far.
Sidhu is the second former PPCC chief against whom a complaint has been sent by Chaudhary to the party high command. The state in-charge had sent a letter to the Congress chief against Sunil Jakhar and the party took action against him on the disciplinary panel’s recommendation.
The talk of action against Sidhu coincided with his tweet welcoming political strategist Prashant Kishor’s plans to float his own political outfit. “The first blow is half the battle my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution,” he posted on Twitter. Kishor had been in talks with the Congress leadership on joining the party, but they could reach an understanding on his role.
In his letter, Chaudhary cited Sidhu’s criticism of the Congress government (headed by Charanjit Singh Channi) before the state polls and his attempts to portray himself above the party subsequently. “…Sidhu continuously criticised the functioning of the Congress government terming it corrupt and hand in glove with the Shiromani Akali Dal,” he wrote on April 23.
The Punjab affairs in-charge said that as the party was fighting the elections, it was inappropriate for Sidhu to set such a precedent and he continued to speak against the government relentlessly in spite of repeated advice to avoid such activities. He also sent a note from newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s note regarding Sidhu’s current activities, calling his actions at the former’s installation ceremony as inexcusable.
“Sidhu simply met and wished the incumbent PCC president and hurriedly left the venue, whereas, the entire state leadership attended the function and presented a united face to the Congress party workers,” Chaudhary wrote, strongly recommending that an explanation must be sought from Sidhu as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him. The state affairs in-charge pushed for action against Sidhu a day after Warring’s installation ceremony in Chandigarh where Sidhu did not share the stage with the party leaders and told reporters that “mafia raj” during the five-year rule of the Congress for its defeat, triggering a war of words.
After the event, a visibly upset Chaudhary had warned of action against anyone trying to deviate from the party line.
A few other party leaders also expressed displeasure over the former state chief’s conduct. Sidhu’s hobnobbing with expelled leaders, particularly former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman, and parallel programmes have been mentioned by the incumbent Punjab Congress chief in his note to the party leadership while raising seriously concerns about maintaining discipline in the party in the face of such activities, persons familiar with the developments said. Dhiman had publicly criticised Warring, raising questions over the appointment, after his name was announced as the state unit president.
When contacted, Warring said he would not like to comment since the matter was before the Congress president and the disciplinary action committee. “Be it Navjot Sidhu or Raja Warring, everyone has to be in discipline. If I consider myself above the party, action should be taken against me also. I appeal to every party leader to maintain discipline,” Warring earlier told reporters after a meeting with the newly appointed office bearers of the state unit.
A state leader said the way he (Sidhu) has been acting for the past several months, it was only a matter of time that the party took note of his actions and initiated steps to discipline him. Sidhu was among the local heads of five states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, who were asked to put in their papers by Congress president Sonia Gandhi after the party’s humiliating defeat in the February-March assembly elections. Though some ex-MLAs lobbied for his reappointment, the party named Warring. Sidhu has been active since, holding meetings and protests along with some party leaders supporting him.
-
Ludhiana | Murder bid accused’s kin pelt police with stones
Kin of a man accused of murder bid pelted a police team with stones when they went to arrest The accused, Saka Mohammad in Bajigar Basti of Daad village on Sunday. The accused, Saka Mohammad, managed to flee the spot in the melee. Saka Mohammad's mother Nazira Mohammad, brother Rashid Mohammad, Rashid's wife Reshma and their aides have been booked for Sunday's incident. The accused are yet to be arrested.
-
Ludhiana | Train delayed as labour unions block tracks for an hour
The Ludhiana-Bhiwani Express Special departed an hour late from the local railway station after the members of various labour unions blocked the tracks adjoining platform number 6 on Monday morning after a travel ticket examiner (TTE) penalised some passengers travelling without tickets. According to railway officials, around 5.30am, the TTE had found some passengers trying to board the train without a valid ticket and stopped them.
-
Ludhiana | Posing as passengers, 3 men carjack taxi
Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of Manjit Singh, 23, of Fazilka's vehicle and ₹2,000 cash after threatening him with sharp-edged weapons on the national highway near Ladhowal on Sunday. Manjit said he operates from a taxi stand in Landran. On Sunday, three men hired his Hyundai i-10 grand car from Landran, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), to reach Ludhiana.
-
Sisodia hands aid to kin of 2 Covid warriors
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of ₹1 crore to dependents of two frontline workers of Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital who died of Covid-19, taking the total number of Covid warriors' kin who have received financial aid to 36 so far.
-
Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail
A man accused of liquor smuggling attempted suicide in the bathroom of Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday afternoon. Other inmates and jail staffers rescued him and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics