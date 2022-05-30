Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Five-member team begins autopsy with family nod

A team of five doctors began the autopsy of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, also a Congress leader, on Monday, a day after he was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district.

The post-mortem started after the authorities received a consent in this regard from the singer-turned-politician’s family members. Initially, they had refused to give their approval for the same.

Moose Wala’s father Balkour Singh reached the Mansa civil hospital along with district administration officials where his body has been kept.

Mansa inspector general PK Yadav said all rules are being followed in the autopsy process. “According to rules, his (Sidhu Moose Wala’s) family members and the entire medical team are present at the spot. The post-mortem will be conducted today and after that further process will be done,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Teh senior police officer said many important things have come to the fore in the case and many people have been rounded up. “All evidences are being investigated.”

Earlier in the day, a protest was held outside the Mansa civil hospital, demanding action against those responsible for his murder.

The protesters raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for trimming Moose Wala’s security cover. “We are demanding action against those who were behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala,” one of the protesters said.

The Punjab Police has said Moose Wala’s murder is the result of an inter-gang rivalry and gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in Moose Wala are under the radar.

(With agency inputs)

