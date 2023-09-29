Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi in 8-day Mansa police custody

Two months after a key accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, Sachin Bishnoi, alias Sachin Thapan, was extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan, Mansa police brought him on transit remand from Delhi on Thursday night. Sachin was remanded in eight-day police custody by a local court on Friday. Punjab Police personnel taking gangster Sachin Bishnoi for interrogation after a Mansa court remanded him in eight-day police custody on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Bathinda range ADGP Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said Sachin, who was extradited from Azerbaijan to India on August 1, was produced before the Mansa court and remanded in eight-day police custody for interrogation in the Moose Wala case.

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh said Sachin was produced in court after a medical examination. “Now we will interrogate him to get details of the case. He is a key accused and was part of the planning from the start,” he said.

Sachin, who is the nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had entered Azerbaijan using a forged passport last year. He was detained by the authorities there. After fighting a legal battle in Azerbaijan to avoid extradition to India, he was sent back and was in the custody of Delhi Police’s special cell. “As Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was imposed on him in Delhi, it took longer to get his custody in the Moose Wala murder case,” said a Mansa police official.

Sachin is one of the four gangsters who allegedly hatched the conspiracy to murder Moose Wala. After the murder, in a bid to mislead the police, he told a news channel that he had shot and killed Moose Wala “with his own hands” as an act of revenge. It is learnt, however, that he had fled the country before the murder.

Sachin left India via Dubai just before Moose Wala’s murder on a fake passport. A special investigation team (SIT) member said, “He fled to Dubai on a fake passport issued in the name of Tilak Raj Tuteja, a resident of Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi. Later, he took a flight to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, where he was detained.”

The SIT official said Sachin managed the logistics for Moose Wala’s murder and then left India. “Sachin had arranged the Bolero car that had tailed Moose Wala’s vehicle before he was killed and he was in constant touch with gangster Goldy Brar,” the official added.

“His custodial interrogation will give us new leads in Moose Wala’s case as we will try to connect the dots,” a senior Punjab Police officer said.

