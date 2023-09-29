2015 Behbal Kalan police firing: Victim’s son announces fast-unto-death from October 12

Ahead of the eighth anniversary of the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident, the son of one of the victims announced to observe fast unto death from October 12 till the final chargesheet is not filed in the court by the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) against the accused. On October 14, 2015, two Sikh protesters— Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district— were killed during the protest at Behbal Kalan when they were protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib (Representational image)

On October 14, 2015, two Sikh protesters— Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district— were killed during the protest at Behbal Kalan when they were protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Sukhraj Singh, the son of Krishan Bhagwan, who has been sitting on protest for more than 600 days, asked religious outfits, Sikh leaders and people to join the fight by reaching Behbal Kalan on October 12.

Sukhraj said that for the past so many years justice has not been delivered in the incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing.

“I am going to start fast-unto-death until the final chargesheet is not submitted in the court in the Behbal Kalan firing case. I am going to start it on October 12, the same day when it all started with the Bargari sacrilege incident. In the past two years, not even a single supplementary chargesheet has been submitted in the court as SIT probing this case has done nothing,” he said.

The SIT was reconstituted two years ago under inspector general of police (IGP) Naunihal Singh and it’s yet to submit any supplementary chargesheet.

The previous SIT led by AGDP Prabodh Kumar had nominated eight persons as accused in the FIR related to the Behbal Kalan incident.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Parteek Singh Mahal Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police. ...view detail