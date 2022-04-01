Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sidhu protests fuel price hike in Amritsar, says rich getting richer, poor poorer

Navjot Singh Sidhu said the MSP has surged by 34 per cent in the past eight years, but prices of petrol and diesel have hiked by 110 per cent. The prices have been hiked 12 times in a year. But the income of daily wagers remains meagre
Former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu accusing the government of deceiving people. (HT File)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar:

The fuel price hike sparked a protest in the holy city on Thursday, with former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu accusing the government of deceiving people.

Accompanied by former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni and some former Congress MLAs, Sidhu said, “People cast their vote with the hope that there will be a change for good but now they feel cheated. They are struggling to make ends meet. The MSP has surged by 34 per cent in the past eight years, but prices of petrol and diesel have hiked by 110 per cent. The prices have been hiked 12 times in a year. But the income of daily wagers remains meagre.”

“The situation suggests that rich people are getting richer and poor poorer. If committing atrocities is a sin, tolerating atrocities is a bigger sin. Inflation does not affect the affluent but the poor,” he said.

“I went to Bargari for the sake of Punjab. This is not the struggle for posts, but for the survival of the state. All these former MLAs are continuing their struggle,” he said.

When asked about the expected change in the party structure in Punjab, he said, “It depends on the high command. We are just soldiers.”

Taking on the state government, he said, “The new government has started selling MPs. Is there anyone in this party who follows the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.”

Besides Soni, former MLAs Harminder Singh Gill, Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala and Navtej Singh Cheema were also present on the occasion.

