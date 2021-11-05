Sidhu targets Punjab CM on delay in justice in sacrilege, drug cases

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday announced that he has taken back his resignation as Punjab Congress president.

Stepping up his attack on the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, Sidhu told reporters in Chandigarh: “The day the new advocate general (AG) is appointed, I will go to the Punjab Congress office. The day the panel for the appointment of a new DGP comes, I will go to the Punjab Congress office. It is not a question of ego. These (appointments to the two posts) are the means to achieve the goal in two most important cases.”

Raising the issue of former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini’s lawyer, APS Deol, in the 2015 sacrilege cases being appointed as the advocate general by the Channi government, he said: “These are questions raised by the people of Punjab.”

He said that all he was asking was what the Channi government had done in the past 50 days for ensuring justice in the sacrilege cases and making reports in the drug cases public. “What is happening? I have been asking these questions from day one and raising these issues regularly.”

Sidhu went a step further and said: “After three special investigation teams (SITs), seven first information reports (FIRs), two commissions and six years of the sacrilege cases, are these the only officers you could find? If you cannot make the special task force (STF) report public, give it to the party (Congress), I will do it. The high command has no issues with making the report public.”

He said that he was not a partner in anyone’s misdeeds and stood with Punjab. “I have been seeking accountability from the first cabinet in 2017,” he added.