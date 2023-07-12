Chandigarh rains: Service stations, motor markets stretched thin

The influx at service stations and motor markets of tricity has seen a significant increase as the vehicles damaged during the rain are seeking repairs. A vehicle damaged during the rain being repaired in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Vehicles plying on the flooded roads, as well as those in parked in societies, markets and houses, were damaged owing to the heavy downpour.

Gurbachan Singh, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Mohali, said, “I was returning from Ropar and as left the flyover, towards airport road, my car was stuck in water, breaking both number plates. People rescued us using a tractor and we had to get the towed.”

“My car was damaged due to bad roads and poor drainage system. It is being repaired at the motor market in Sector 48, and burning a hole in my pocket,” he added.

Hardeep Singh, a resident of Phase 11, Mohali, said that his car, a Hyundai Santro, was parked outside his house and water entered its engine and petrol tank. He said that he got the car towed using an auto rickshaw.

Baldev Singh Balli, president of New Auto Motor Market Association, Sector 48, said “There is huge rush of people coming for car repair since morning. Many are coming with complaints of water entering cars. More people are expected to come in next two three days.”

“We are making announcements using microphones to avoid traffic blockage. I have requested mechanics to check registration certificate before putting new number plates on vehicles to avoid any illegal activity,” Balli said.

A car mechanic in Phase 7, Shankar, said, “One should not try to start a parked car after it has suffered damages due to waterlogging, not even if the engine of the car shuts down on road during rain.” He advised that they should take the vehicle to the nearest service station.

Deepak, a service manager at one such station, said, ”Floor and carpeting damaged due to rain is common. Many cars are from Zirakpur and Dera Bassi area, where vehicles submerged completely.”

Add-ons required to claim insurance

Repairing a seized engine is extremely costly, which is why most insurance companies offer add-on covers designed for such situations, often called engine protect or engine cover.

Nitin Mehan, employee of a Maruti Suzuki dealership in Chandigarh, said, “Most cases coming are of damage to engine, electric parts, cosmetics and carpeting. Add-ons are required in car insurance which usually cover rain-related damage.”

