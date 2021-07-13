SII rejects Chandigarh admn’s claim of using 12 doses from Covishield vial

After the UT health department claimed that they were administering up to 11 and sometimes even 12 doses from Covishield vaccine vials, which are actually meant for only 10 doses, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has rejected chances of the 12th dose.

Manufacturer of the vaccine, SII said that if someone was able to withdraw 12 doses, there may be a compromise with dose withdrawal, which may not give proper immunisation as intended.

The UT health department had claimed that its medical staff had been able to inoculate 11 people from majority of the vials and sometimes they were able to procure even the 12th dose with judicious use.

Replying to a query by RK Garg, a Chandigarh-based Right to Information (RTI) activist, the SII said in a letter, “The manufactures add excess volume of vaccine in the vial, considering the losses, such as dead volume in the syringes, rubber stopper, handling losses during withdrawal and adherence of content to the container. As per our understanding, wastage means not being able to manage 10 doses due to bad practices or within six hours of opening the vial or due to issues with cold chain maintenance. Even label of Covishield vaccine confirms that it contains 5ml vaccine comprising 10 doses of 0.5ml each.”

“As per data, it may be possible to withdraw 11 doses in some cases depending upon health care professionals’ practices. However, in any case, it is not possible to withdraw 12 doses,” SII clarified.

The letter further read that after administering 10 doses, if remaining volume is not sufficient for additional dose, the vial must be discarded.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh immunisation officer Dr Manjeet Singh said, “The health staff are judiciously using the vaccine to not waste even a single dose. The vial contains extra vaccine, which we are using wisely to vaccinate more people. Other states are adopting the same policy.”

He questioned why would the healthcare staff administer less volume of vaccine to people when it was being given free?

Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, didn’t respond to HT’s repeated calls.