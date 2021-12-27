Sikh bodies demand release of ‘political prisoners’

AMRITSAR: Sikh bodies on Sunday took out a march in Amritsar for the release of what they call “political prisoners”, who have been “languishing” in various jails since mid-90’s.

These prisoners are Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who was convicted by a TADA court in a 1993 Delhi bomb blast case that left nine people dead and 31 injured, Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was convicted as a conspirator in the assassination of former chief minister, Beant Singh, Jagtar Singh Tara, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Shamsher Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh (all convicted in assassination of Beant Singh). While Rajoana is on death row, the others have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Dal Khalsa leader Kanwar Pal Singh said the Indian laws regarding release of indeterminate sentence prisoners are open to interpretation and prevarication of the executive. The continued detention of nine prisoners not only violates the principle of equality but is also a clear violation of the UN Declaration of Human Rights, he said.