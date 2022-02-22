Sikh bodies plan big procession on Deep Sidhu’s ‘bhog’

Sikh organisations are gearing up to hold a gathering on the bhog ceremony of actor-turned-activist and key suspect in Red Fort Republic Day violence Deep Sidhu at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday.

Days before campaigning for the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and candidate Simranjit Singh Mann in the Amargarh constituency, Sidhu died in a road accident after his Mahindra Scorpio allegedly rammed into a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway in Sonepat on February 16.

After witnessing the big gathering at his cremation at Tharike village in Ludhiana district, the Sikh bodies are going to organise a similar gathering at his bhog ceremony. They have planned a procession from the Golden Gate, Amritsar, to Fatehgarh Sahib naming it ‘Kesri March’. They are also making appeals on social media to reach the historic town to attend the bhog ceremony.

SGPC general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli said the gurdwara body will fully cooperate in organising the ceremony.

On the other hand, a big section of the Sikh Diaspora is organising “Akhand Path” in memory of Sidhu. Many road rallies have also been taken out by the Sikh activists in foreign countries in his memory.