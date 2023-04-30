Tejas is J&K’s JEE (main) topper

Tejas Singh, 17, a Sikh boy, has topped JEE (Mains) in Jammu and Kashmir with a percentile of 99.91. The young boy’s all-India rank is 1123.

Tejas Singh, 17

The results of the JEE mains were declared on Saturday.

Son of Sukhpal Singh, additional secretary in the public health engineering department (Jal Shakti) and government teacher Sonia Singh, Tejas is now aiming to crack JEE (Advanced) on June 4.

A student of Delhi Public School, Tejas had scored 93% in his matriculation.

“My father had told me about JEE exams. Since I also liked mathematics, I opted for the non-medical stream and started preparing for it. Though I joined the coaching centre in Class 10. The Covid-19 pandemic hampered my preparation in 2020 and 2021,” Tejas said.

“I started serious preparations in 2022. I studied eight to nine hours with breaks in a day but remained consistent. Consistency is very important. It holds the key to one’s success,” he said.

Regular mock tests also helped him to a great extent, Tejas said, thanking God, his teachers and his parents.

