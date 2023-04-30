Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tejas is J&K’s JEE (main) topper

Tejas is J&K’s JEE (main) topper

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Apr 30, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Son of Sukhpal Singh, additional secretary in the public health engineering department (Jal Shakti) and government teacher Sonia Singh, Tejas is now aiming to crack JEE Advanced.

Tejas Singh, 17, a Sikh boy, has topped JEE (Mains) in Jammu and Kashmir with a percentile of 99.91. The young boy’s all-India rank is 1123.

Tejas Singh, 17
Tejas Singh, 17

The results of the JEE mains were declared on Saturday.

Son of Sukhpal Singh, additional secretary in the public health engineering department (Jal Shakti) and government teacher Sonia Singh, Tejas is now aiming to crack JEE (Advanced) on June 4.

A student of Delhi Public School, Tejas had scored 93% in his matriculation.

“My father had told me about JEE exams. Since I also liked mathematics, I opted for the non-medical stream and started preparing for it. Though I joined the coaching centre in Class 10. The Covid-19 pandemic hampered my preparation in 2020 and 2021,” Tejas said.

“I started serious preparations in 2022. I studied eight to nine hours with breaks in a day but remained consistent. Consistency is very important. It holds the key to one’s success,” he said.

Regular mock tests also helped him to a great extent, Tejas said, thanking God, his teachers and his parents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Topics
preparation jee mains success jammu and kashmir 2021 teachers 2020 jee advanced coaching centre jal shakti saturday delhi public school results + 11 more
preparation jee mains success jammu and kashmir 2021 teachers 2020 jee advanced coaching centre jal shakti saturday delhi public school results + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out