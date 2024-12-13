Menu Explore
Sikh hardliners call meet to oppose SGPC demand to excommunicate Sukhbir attacker Chaura

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 13, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The Dal Khalsa has called for a gathering of panthic organisations and personalities at Akal Takht on December 18 to express its opposition.

Sikh hardliners are gearing up to take on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) demand for excommunication of Narain Singh Chaura, the former militant who made an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple entrance on December 4.

Sukhbir attacker Narain Singh Chaura being presented in court in Amritsar earlier this week. (ANI)
A spokesperson of the organisation said the day will mark the third anniversary of the sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple, adding that the authorities have still not been able to ascertain the identity and intentions of conspirators in the case. He said that a prayer will also be held on the day.

Dal Khalsa senior leader Paramjit Singh Mand appealed to former Jathedars, panthic parties, Sikh scholars, and activists to attend the gathering, stating that it is important to put forth the panthic point of view before the Akal Takht.

Meanwhile, Sarbat Khalsa-designated acting parallel jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand, along with his supporters, visited the highest Sikh temporal seat. Mand announced that Chaura will be conferred the title of “Fakhr-e-Qaum”.

