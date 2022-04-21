Sikh leader’s kin injured during scuffle over land dispute in Pak
Lahore: Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) former president Mastan Singh’s two family members have suffered injuries during a scuffle with an opponent group over land dispute at Nankana Sahib in Punjab province, his relative said on Wednesday.
“Two family members of Mastan Singh were injured at the hands of those who had a land dispute with him on Tuesday in Nankana Sahib (some 80km from Lahore),” Mempal Singh, a relative of Mastan Singh, told PTI.
He said Mastan had bought a piece of land from a local resident of Nankana Sahib but later transfer of land became an issue. “On Tuesday, both groups had a scuffle in which two members of Mastan’s family suffered injuries. However, their condition is stable,” Mempal Singh said and demanded action against the culprits.
Nankana city police sub-inspector Muhammad Abid told PTI that Mastan has not yet reported the matter to the police. “We will register FIR after receiving a complaint from Mastan,” he said.
A family member of Mastan on Wednesday uploaded a video on Twitter in which an injured Sikh is lying on a bed in hospital.
He said his family’s over five acres land dispute had been lingering for the last 10 years. He said neither police, nor the commissioner office and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) are bothered to resolve the matter. The ETPB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition.
He said their opponents attacked them on Tuesday in the fields and injured his relatives. He said this is happening to the Sikh minority in Pakistan.
PSGPC incumbent president Ameer Singh told PTI that since it is a land dispute between two groups the fight between them should not be given a ‘religious colour’.
According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.
-
3 arrested for stealing cable lines near Panvel station
Panvel Railway Police Force arrested three accused for stealing railway cable lines near Panvel station and disrupting the train services on harbour line on April 13. On April 13, the harbour line had to be suspended from 4am to 7am owing to failure of the signalling as some miscreants had disconnected the cable lines. Police have identified five accused of which four were involved in stealing and one another for purchasing the stolen property.
-
4 arrested for stealing ₹1.40Cr cash from courier office in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested four persons from Gujarat for making away with ₹1.40Cr cash from a courier office in APMC. The accused has been identified as Shambhu Badhabhai Ahir (25) and Bhupendra Singh Hathi Singh Jadeja (27) from Gandhidham in Kutch along with Kirit Singh Sartanji Waghela (24) and Rajendra Singh Balwant Singh Waghela from Patan in Gujarat. The police found that all four accused were friends.
-
Minor child’s custody to father cannot be termed illegal: HC
The high court bench of justice Sant Parkash, dismissed a plea from a Jalandhar mother, who had approached high court with a plea seeking custody of the child claiming that he was in the illegal custody of the father. The three-year-old child is living with his father. The plea was filed in 2020 claiming that the child was in the illegal custody.
-
BJP at fault for religious tensions: Opposition flays Jahangirpuri demolition action
The Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for the demolition work carried out at Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, alleged that the rival party – in power at the Centre and the civic bodies – was responsible for fomenting religious tensions across the country. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation deployed bulldozers to demolish purportedly illegal constructions at Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out on Saturday between Hindu and Muslim groups.
-
Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 7-year-old girl
Thane Sessions Court, on Wednesday, awarded the death sentence to a 30-year-old accused of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. The case was registered in Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police station in 2019, and the Sessions Court awarded the death sentence in the judgement after hearing both the sides in the case. The incident occurred in December 2019. On December 21 that year, Kori lured the girl with ice cream and kidnapped her.
