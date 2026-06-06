Sikh man’s conviction in UK: Akal Takht backs verdict, warns against backlash

Four days after a UK court sentenced Vickrum Singh Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, to life imprisonment for the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Friday expressed condolences to the deceased student’s family and said the punishment was justified.

“The punishment is justified and in accordance with the law for the crime he committed,” Giani Gargaj said. (HT)

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“The punishment is justified and in accordance with the law for the crime he committed,” Giani Gargaj said.

He said the legal process in the UK gave punishment to Digwa giving no special treatment to religious exemption, and the Sikh community agrees with it.

Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment on June 1 after being found guilty of killing Nowak in Southampton on December 3, 2025. He had falsely claimed that he was racially abused and had acted in self-defence.

Gargaj, however, said that while it is necessary to punish offenders according to the law, attempts by certain forces to target the entire Sikh community over the Southampton incident, demanding a ban on the Sikh article of faith, the kirpan, and engaging in politics driven by hatred or racism appear to be part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

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{{^usCountry}} He also appealed to the British government to keep a close watch on individuals and groups attempting to undermine social cohesion and communal harmony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also appealed to the British government to keep a close watch on individuals and groups attempting to undermine social cohesion and communal harmony. {{/usCountry}}

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